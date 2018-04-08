Fire in Chehalis destroys part of old water treatment plant

Part of a former waste water treatment plant in Chehalis was destroyed in a fire early Sunday.
Crews were called to the abandoned complex at 1191 NW Shoreline Drive about 5 a.m. The fire destroyed an office building and attached garage but did not spread to other buildings, said Capt. Casey Beck with the Chehalis Fire Department.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The complex sits between the Chehalis River and Interstate 5.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
