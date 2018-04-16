Parking in downtown Olympia is about to get easier, City says

The City of Olympia is installing new software to make parking in the city easier and more convenient, according to a release sent Monday.
Beginning this week, the city will debut its new technology, which includes an online portal that allows residents to apply and pay for parking permits.
This includes residential permits in certain neighborhoods downtown, the release says. Account holders will also be able to manage which vehicles their permits apply to.
The public will also be able to pay parking tickets or request appeal hearings online. New License Plate (LPR) technology will be used by parking patrols to automatically check for permits and violations.
LPR will also help collect information about parking space occupancy and duration, which will be used to further improve parking, the release says.
The city will continue to update parking meters downtown, and transition to a pay-by-phone system by installing stickers on meters that will connect to a smartphone application users can install to pay online.
The app will send texts alerts when a meter is about to expire, and will allow users to add more time.
The installation of these stickers is dependent on weather, and will be continue to be phased in.
