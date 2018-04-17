'March for Our Rights' rally, where participants may openly carry guns, expected to draw 2,000 to Capitol

The "March for Our Rights" rally, which is scheduled for Saturday at the Capitol Campus, could draw up to 2,000 people to Olympia, according to the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services.
The rally begins at noon Saturday at the northern steps of the Legislative Building, and is expected to run until 2:30 p.m.
Participants are likely to openly carry firearms during the rally, as allowed by state law. The event is expected to impact traffic on campus.
The Washington State Patrol will have troopers on duty, and advises anyone who suspects a threat to the campus to call 911.
