Tumwater will host a community summit on homelessness and poverty

Tumwater's second annual community summit next month will focus on the challenges faced by homeless people and factors that contribute to poverty.
The free event aims to bring together education, community and business leaders, with breakout sessions on topics related to poverty, homelessness and community resources.
Donna Beegle, co-founder and president of Communication Across Barriers, will deliver the keynote address.
There will also be a workshop before the summit designed for educators and organizations that provide services to homeless and at-risk youth.
The summit is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. May 17 at Tumwater Middle School, 6335 Littlerock Road SW. To register, email hmiles@ci.tumwater.wa.us or call 360-754-4120.
