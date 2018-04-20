Naked man dancing near I-5 hospitalized, State Patrol says

A man who was reportedly naked, dancing and throwing dirt near Interstate 5 in Olympia late Thursday was taken to the hospital, according to Washington State Patrol.
Callers reported the man was on I-5 at about 11 p.m. He was described as a white man in his 30s with a thin build.
Troopers found him near the overpass at Henderson Boulevard Southeast. Trooper Brooke Bova said the man at one point threatened to jump.
Bova said he was eventually taken into custody and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital.
