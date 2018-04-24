Measure to overturn Tumwater's fireworks ban failing in early returns

A measure to overturn Tumwater’s ban on fireworks was failing in early returns from Tuesday’s special election.
The question was whether to permit the sale, possession and discharge of fireworks around the Fourth of July. As of 8 p.m., the measure had 2,886 "no" votes and 1,589 "yes" votes, according to unofficial results from the Thurston County Auditor’s Office.
Tumwater voters narrowly approved a ban on fireworks less than two years ago. The measure on Tuesday’s ballot would have allowed sales from June 28 to July 4, three days more than was previously allowed.
It also said the City Council could restrict “but not eliminate entirely” the use of fireworks in years with extreme fire danger, something the city was able to do before the ban.
Supporters of the ban argued fireworks cause injuries and fires and can be a nuisance to pets and people with post-traumatic stress disorder. Opponents of the ban, meanwhile, argued the city should focus on stopping the use of fireworks that are illegal under state law.
The petition to repeal the ban was submitted by a group called Citizens for Legal Fireworks. American Promotional Events in Tacoma, a fireworks distributor, gave more than $30,000 in in-kind contributions to that group.
Olympia and Lacey already ban fireworks.
The fireworks measure was the only question on Tuesday’s ballot.
