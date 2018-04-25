Get outside. Olympia broke a temperature record yesterday, and more sun is on the way

The long, dreary string of cold and rainy days appears to be over in the South Sound — for the next few days, anyway.
For just the second time this year, temperatures rose beyond 70 degrees Tuesday in Olympia.
And, for just the second time this year, the city saw a record high on a sunny afternoon that reached 79 degrees. This temperature reset the record of 77 degrees, reached twice in 1999 and 1977.
The only other record-high temperature recorded so far in 2018 was on an unusual 71-degree day midway through March.
Tuesday's record, as well as the forecast through the rest of the work week, seem to indicate that the warm summer weather Washingtonians get to enjoy for about three or four months each year is, indeed, on the way.
The South Sound endured a chilly winter to begin the new year, with a series of record-low temperatures that dipped as low as 13 degrees on Feb. 21.
Record lows were also set the following two days at 13 and 17 degrees.
But, at least until Friday, Thurston County residents can shed their parkas and rain coats.
Temperatures are expected to reach 78 degrees Wednesday in Olympia with partly cloudy skies. The record-high temperature for April 25 is 77 degrees, set in 1992.
Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the year so far, with a projected high of 84 degrees. That could set another record. The all-time high for April 26 is 82 degrees, set in 2004.
According to The Weather Channel, the rain will be back for the weekend, with temperatures dipping into the 60s and 50s, before rising again later next week.
Lacey Fire District 3 issued a reminder via Facebook on Tuesday afternoon that warm weather does not mean warm water, and the public should still proceed with caution if out on the water.
"You know what’s not funny? How cold the water temps in our lakes and rivers will be this week," the post says. "Even with forecasted temps near 80, the water will be dangerously cold.
"Do us a favor. Don’t get caught off guard. Wear your (personal floatation device) if you are out on the water."
