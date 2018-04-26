Truck and trailer fire has road closed in Lacey

A truck and trailer fire, resulting from a mechanical failure, had traffic blocked Thursday afternoon in Lacey.
Crews were dispatched to the site of the fire at Meridian Road Northeast and Martin Way East just after 12:30 p.m.
The truck was fully engulfed in flames when engines arrived, according to a spokesman from Lacey Fire District 3.
The fire took about 10 minutes to extinguish, he said. The trailer was salvaged, but the truck was destroyed.
Traffic was still partially blocked at about 1:30 p.m.
