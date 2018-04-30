As Washington gas prices rise, drivers can expect a pricey summer at the pump

Average gas prices in Washington have risen 2.6 cents per gallon in the past week to $3.24 per gallon, according to the website GasBuddy.
The last time we were over $3 per gallon at this time of year was in 2014.
Washington is one of nine states where average prices are over $3 per gallon, according to AAA.
This summer is expected to be one of the priciest for drivers in recent years, according to Patrick DeHaan, petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.
According to the website, the national average has risen 4.3 cents per gallon in the past week to $2.81 per gallon, its highest point since November 2014.
