May Day Live: Downtown businesses close early or brace for trouble; Lacey bank starts day with damage

3 p.m.
While some other downtown Olympia businesses are closing early, Capital City Guitars at 108 Fourth Ave. E plans to host a barbecue starting at 6:30 p.m. All are invited.
A worker at the store said it was partly a May Day celebration, partly a way to protect the store in case of damage.
Across the street, workers were boarding up windows at U.S. Bank.
2:25 p.m.
Goodwill's Blue, a store on Capitol Way where high-end clothing and decor donations are sold, will close at 4 p.m. Tuesday, a spokesman said. Two security guards also are stationed outside the store.
"We are focused on maintaining the safety and the security of our employees," said George White, spokesman for the Tacoma Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier region.
Goodwill's Blue was damaged in last year's May Day activities, he said.
President and Chief Executive Lori Drummond of Olympia Federal Savings, which was also damaged last year, said the staff is monitoring May Day events and could close early.
"We are planning for the worst, but hoping for the best," she said.
10:30 a.m.
Some local businesses in downtown Olympia will be closing early Tuesday after last year's May Day protests left several buildings damaged.
The Starbucks located on the corner of Capitol Way South and Legion Way Southeast — across the street from Sylvester Park — posted a note on a window alerting customers of its early closing time.
"Given the events of last year, we will be closing today at 2 p.m.," the note reads. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We're hoping for a calm and peaceful May Day and we'll see you tomorrow!"
The coffee shop was one of several downtown businesses damaged last year. Starbucks, U.S. Bank and Olympia Federal Savings Bank had damage that was estimated at $60,000.
Pizzeria La Gitana, which is just north of Stabucks on Capitol Way, will also close early per a sign on its door.
New Moon Cafe on Fourth Ave. West will be closed all day, citing solidarity with the workers' rights movement.
5:35 a.m.
The Wells Fargo bank branch at Pacific Avenue Southeast and Sleater-Kinney Road Southeast appears to be the first structure damaged on May Day. Lacey police were dispatched about 5:35 a.m. Tuesday after front-door windows were smashed.
The exterior of the building also was tagged with graffiti that read, "Happy May Day" and "Money equals death," Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said. Police do not have a suspect description, he said.
