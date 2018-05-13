Smoke column visible for miles after 2 garages damaged by fire on Johnson Point

A fire, which produced a column of smoke that could be seen for miles, damaged two detached garages on Johnson Point Saturday afternoon, according to a fire official.
A Thurston County dispatcher said South Bay Fire District 8, Lacey Fire District 3 and McLane/Black Lake fire department were dispatched to the blaze about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The fire destroyed one detached garage and damaged a second garage that was thought to be on an adjacent parcel, South Bay Battalion Chief Damian Longmire said Sunday. The primary blaze was at 9946 Johnson Point Road.
Longmire said he was not aware of any injuries or damages to residences in the area. Homes in that area are built close to the waterline, while the garages are detached and closer to Johnson Point Road.
Vehicles also were damaged in the fire, Longmire said. One garage was a complete loss, while the other had partially collapsed, he said.
The fire is under investigation.
Comments