Nurse finds Shelton police officer slumped over his steering wheel

A Shelton police officer, who suffered a medical emergency about noon Tuesday near Oakland Bay Junior High School, was found by a resident who just happened to be a registered nurse, according to Shelton police.
The woman found the officer slumped over his vehicle steering wheel and noticed he was struggling to breathe. She pulled the officer out of his patrol car and provided first aid. She also placed him in a position that opened his airway, according to police.
The officer, a 27-year law enforcement veteran, was later taken to Mason General Hospital and released.
