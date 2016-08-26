JBLM wildfire smokes out Thurston County

A wildfire at JBLM is sending unhealthy amounts of smoke into Thurston County.
The fire has been burning for several days in difficult territory near Muck Creek, said Odelle Hadley, senior air monitoring specialist for the Olympic Region Clean Air Agency, said Friday morning.
“The winds are light, so we’re not seeing a lot of dispersal,” she said. Forecasts show the wind shifting about 5 or 6 p.m., when the smoke will head toward Tacoma, she said. The air quality is moving between unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy, she said.
The unhealthy rating means that people should restrict outdoors activities. The official recommendation is: Everyone should limit time spent outdoors. Everyone should avoid exercising outdoors (including sports teams) and choose non-strenuous indoor activities. People wit asthma, respiratory infection, diabetes, lung or heart disease or have had a stroke should stay indoors. Infants, children, pregnant women and adults over age 65 should also stay indoors.
Hadley said that air quality should be back to normal in Thurston County by Friday night or Saturday morning.
