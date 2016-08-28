Department of Health disciplines 4 Thurston County care providers

The state Department of Health has taken action against four health care providers in Thurston County.
The Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Rebecca L. Taylor with unprofessional conduct in June. Taylor allegedly tested positive for morphine after appearing impaired while working at a skilled nursing facility, a DOH news release said.
The Home Care Aide Program charged home care aide Wendy E. Lusk with unprofessional conduct in May. Lusk allegedly didn’t provide sufficient documentation of having completed required continuing education, according to the DOH.
The Secretary of Health in May denied a certified nursing assistant credential to Ryan J. Krase, who was convicted in 2014 of violation of a protection order. Krause didn’t comply with a requirement to submit an examination report to the Department of Health.
The Nursing Assistant Program charged Samuel C. Eggert with unprofessional conduct in June. In 2015, Eggert entered a diversion agreement requiring him to undergo drug and alcohol abuse evaluation and treatment. He allegedly didn’t respond to a Department of Health inquiry.
