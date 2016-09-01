Man dies in head-on collision on Rich Road

A man has died after a two-car head-on collision Wednesday evening on Rich Road in Thurston County.
The crash occurred about 6:05 p.m. in the 9300 block of Rich Road near Crete Street, about 4 miles east of the Olympia Regional Airport. Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reports that a white Ford F150 was traveling north on Rich Road while a blue Ford Ranger had just made a sharp 90-degree turn onto southbound Rich Road.
The Ranger apparently crossed the double center line and hit the F150 head on. The male driver of the Ranger was not wearing a seat belt and was trapped in the vehicle. Fire and rescue workers had to extricate the driver, who was then transported to the airport so that he could be airlifted to a hospital.
The driver went into cardiac arrest and died at the airport, according to the sheriff’s office. The identity of the driver is unknown at this time, and the Thurston County coroner is working on the case.
The F150 driver was uninjured and declined medical aid.
More information will be reported as it becomes available.
