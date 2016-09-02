Olympia income tax initiative likely to remain on November ballot

A state appellate court commissioner has ruled that a ballot measure to create an income tax for some city of Olympia residents should appear on the November ballot, even as legal questions over its constitutionality are argued on appeal.
Court of Appeals Court Commissioner Aurora Bearse ruled Friday to stay a portion of a decision by Pierce County Superior Court Judge Jack Nevin last month that would have kept the initiative off the ballot.
An attorney for the city said they would seek review of the ruling by the full appellate court.
The Opportunity for Olympia initiative seeks a 1.5 percent tax on household income in excess of $200,000 to raise an estimated $3 million a year for a public college tuition fund. Nevin ruled that it went beyond the scope of local initiative power because income taxes are prohibited in Washington state.
The city's deadline to seek modification of the order is due Tuesday.
This is breaking news, and this story will be updated with more details.
Comments