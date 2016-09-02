Snoop Dogg thrills fans with visit to Tumwater pipe shop

Rap superstar and stoner icon Snoop Dogg thrilled dozens of fans Friday when he rolled up at Mary Jane’s House of Glass in Tumwater.
The appearance was part of a special promotion called “Shop with Snoop” at the regional chain of shops that sell locally blown pipes and bongs.
Snoop’s stop came ahead of a concert later Friday at the White River Amphitheatre near Auburn as part of The High Road summer tour with fellow rapper and cannabis enthusiast Wiz Khalifa.
About 40 people bought tickets for the “private VIP shopping experience” with the rapper, who danced around and puffed on a blunt while posing for photos inside the store for about 30 minutes. Snoop arrived in one of two giant tour buses after previously stopping at a Mary Jane’s store in Longview. He visited stores in Vancouver and Portland earlier this week.
On his way out the door, Snoop told The Olympian that his current favorite marijuana strain is Khalifa Kush, which was bred for Wiz Khalifa. Leafly.com describes the hybrid strain as similar to OG Kush with a sour lemon and pine aroma as well as an active cerebral buzz.
Store founder and owner Mary Jane said she was impressed with Snoop Dogg’s kind demeanor.
“That is the nicest human I have ever met,” she told The Olympian, likening the rapper to a next-generation Tommy Chong. “He said we have the greatest head shops ever.”
The pipe shop is across the parking lot from Bud Commander, Tumwater’s lone recreational marijuana dispensary. Bud Commander owners David and Ruth Moore recently opened the Moore Hemp Co. clothing store next door.
In fact, David Moore had owned a similar clothing store about 20 years ago in west Olympia.
“I was thinking that was going to be the closest I’d come to selling weed,” said Moore, whose businesses will soon have Adopt-a-Highway signs along Interstate 5 in Tumwater.
There was a pre-party barbecue Friday afternoon in the parking lot beneath a banner reading “Cannabis Culture Corner.” Among those attending Snoop’s visit were Tumwater City Councilman Tom Oliva, who was quick to note his city’s prominence in Washington’s legal cannabis industry. The city is home to the largest indoor producer/processor in the state, Northwest Cannabis Solutions, along with 10 more similar facilities.
Oliva said the cannabis industry has generated 250 jobs in Tumwater.
“It’s made quite an impact on the community,” said Oliva, who presented Snoop Dogg with an orange Tumwater Artesian Brewfest T-shirt before getting his picture taken. “You can’t even get a warehouse in Tumwater anymore.”
