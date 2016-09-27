23rd suspect caught in Thurston County sex predator sting

Another suspect has been arrested in the Washington State Patrol’s online sex sting in Thurston County, bringing the total number of busts to 23 for the recent undercover operation.
Travis Paul Green, 30, appeared Tuesday in Thurston County Superior Court on two counts of first-degree attempted rape of a child, one count of second-degree attempted rape of a child and one count of commercial sexual abuse of a minor. Bail was set at $200,000 and arraignment was set for Oct. 11.
Court documents give the following account:
Green was arrested Monday in Tumwater after driving from his home in Moses Lake to meet three underage children for sex. Green responded to an online ad for an “incest family” that had been posted by detectives who were pretending to be a mother with a 13-year-old son and two daughters, ages 6 and 11.
In graphic text messages with detectives, Green said he would pay $100 for both girls. He also sent pictures of himself in leather pants and a vest, and at one point requested to handcuff the 6-year-old girl.
Upon his arrest, detectives found a suitcase belonging to Green that contained several leather vests and a pair of leather pants with a belt buckle that said “DIVAS.” In the text messages, Green had indicated that he would bring these items for himself and the girls to wear while performing sexual acts.
Green, who has no prior criminal history, told detectives that he had committed previous sexual acts with other children. Green also agreed with detectives that he is a sexual predator, according to court documents.
Since Sept. 7, the state patrol’s sting operation has led to the arrest of 22 other suspects who face similar charges for arranging to have sex with one or more children. Detectives report that the Thurston County operation has led to the rescue of four children from abusive situations.
