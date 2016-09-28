Crime

September 28, 2016 4:49 PM

Tumwater High student reports attempted luring on Israel Road

Staff report

Tumwater police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a red van that may be connected to a Wednesday morning attempted luring near Tumwater High School.

A female student had been running for a physical education class at about 9 a.m. when a driver in a red work van blocked her path, according to Police Sgt. Jen Kolb. The girl reported that the man asked her to help him find his birth certificate. The girl declined and was able to run away.

The incident occurred on Israel Road, near the state Department of Health building, Kolb said.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

'I miss the one thing that completes my every day,' says wife of shooting victim

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos