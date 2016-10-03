Suspect sought in assault on woman in Olympia parking lot

Olympia police are looking for a suspect in a daytime assault Saturday in the 3700 block of 14th Avenue Southeast.
About 12:40 p.m. Saturday, a woman called 911 to report she had been walking her dog in a gravel parking lot when a car drove into the lot, according to a police department news release.
She told police the car made a U-turn around her and a man got out of the driver’s door, grabbed her from behind, put a hand over her mouth and a knife to her throat and began shoving her toward the vehicle. She told police that she broke free by biting the man’s hand and hitting him in the eye.
She ran toward her home, and the suspect drove off.
The victim, 55, had abrasions on her face and hands and was treated for injuries at the scene, according to police.
The victim described the suspect as a black man, approximately 40 years old, with very short hair or a shaved head. He was about 6 feet tall and slender and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
The vehicle was described as a dark-colored small passenger car similar to a Toyota Camry, with tinted windows.
The neighborhood was canvassed, and detectives are continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Olympia police detectives at 360-753-8300.
Comments