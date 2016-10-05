Naked man climbs onto roof of Olympia furniture store

A naked man climbed onto the roof of a west Olympia furniture store Wednesday morning, and caused damage to the building, according to the Olympia Police Department.
Officers responded to Phyl's Furniture Connexion, located at 4950 Harrison Ave. NW, at about 8 a.m. after learning that a naked man was on the roof, according to Lt. Paul Lower. The man began tearing off pieces of the building.
Eventually, officers were able to convince the man to come down, Lower said. They believe the man was suffering from mental illness.
The man sustained minor injuries as a result of his own actions, Lower said.
More information about the incident will be available after officers complete their reports.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments