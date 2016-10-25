Man found dead in Capitol Forest identified

The Thurston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man’s body found in the Capitol State Forest last week as Dakota Tyree Walker, 18.
Walker is originally from Los Angeles, but he traveled a lot, said Coroner Gary Warnock. Walker died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his body was placed in Capitol Forest by an unknown person or persons, he said.
The Thurston County Sheriff”s Office is investigating Walker’s death, and no one has been arrested.
Walker’s body was found about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20 by a woman walking her dog near the entrance to Margaret McKenny Campground on Waddell Creek Road. Investigators were able to identify him using his fingerprints.
Anyone with information about how Walker ended up in Capitol Forest is asked to contact Detective Jamie Gallagher at 360-480-1650 or Detective Ben Elkins at 360-701-0000.
