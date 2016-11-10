Graphic video shows violent fight at Artesian Commons Park

A video from the Olympia Police Department shows a fight that took place at the Artesian Commons in downtown Olympia last week, involving five people, a dog, a bottle and a rock.
Olympia police responded to the Artesian Commons Park at about 9:20 a.m. Nov. 4 to break up a fight involving five people — four men and a woman. When the officer arrived, he saw suspects kicking a man on the ground. But when the officer tried to detain the suspects, the man stood up and kicked the female suspect in the head.
Lt. Paul Lower said that police initially brought the case to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office with potential felony charges. However, the suspects will now likely face misdemeanor charges in Olympia Municipal Court based on the evidence, and the injuries sustained by the people involved.
None of the injures requires hospitalization, he said.
The five people involved were arrested and booked into the Thurston County Jail. They have since been released.
The Olympian does not release the names of suspects who have not yet appeared in court.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments