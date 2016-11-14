Trial for Andre Thompson and Bryson Chaplin delayed until March 2017

The trial for Andre Thompson and Bryson Chaplin, which was to begin Nov. 7, has been postponed to March 6, 2017.
Thurston County Superior Court Judge Gary Tabor made the decision during a Monday morning hearing. Jury selection for the trial began Nov. 7, but was postponed when George Trejo, who represents Chaplin, was unable to come to court. Tabor said last week that if jury selection couldn’t resume Nov. 14, a new jury panel would need to be called.
The court had called a panel of 150 potential jurors.
When attorneys met Monday, they asked for a week’s delay. But with the holidays approaching, Tabor opted to push the trial to March.
Thompson and Chaplin face assault charges resulting from an alleged May 21, 2015, attack on Olympia Police Officer Ryan Donald, who was attempting to apprehend the brothers after responding to a report of an assault on a supermarket employee. Both men were shot during the altercation with Donald, who was cleared of any wrong-doing.
Each suspect faces two counts of second-degree assault. Chaplin faces an additional charge of third-degree assault related to the alleged confrontation with the west Olympia supermarket employee.
Chaplin faces three counts of third-degree theft, based on allegations that he stole items from the supermarket. Thompson faces one related count of third-degree theft.
