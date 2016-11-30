Crime

November 30, 2016 2:54 PM

Lacey Walmart evacuated after bomb threat

By Amelia Dickson

The Lacey Walmart was evacuated for about 45 minutes Wednesday afternoon after a man threatened to detonate a bomb.

No bomb was found, and no one was injured, said Sgt. Dave Campbell of the Lacey Police Department.

Lacey police arrived at the store at 1401 Galaxy Drive NE just after 1 p.m. Store employees reported that a man with two large backpacks had been walking around the store and became angry with an employee.

He told the employee that he had a bomb in his backpack and a detonator in his pocket.

The store was evacuated while police investigated. Police arrested the man but didn’t find a bomb in his backpack or in the store.

