Lacey Walmart evacuated after bomb threat

The Lacey Walmart was evacuated for about 45 minutes Wednesday afternoon after a man threatened to detonate a bomb.
No bomb was found, and no one was injured, said Sgt. Dave Campbell of the Lacey Police Department.
Lacey police arrived at the store at 1401 Galaxy Drive NE just after 1 p.m. Store employees reported that a man with two large backpacks had been walking around the store and became angry with an employee.
He told the employee that he had a bomb in his backpack and a detonator in his pocket.
The store was evacuated while police investigated. Police arrested the man but didn’t find a bomb in his backpack or in the store.
