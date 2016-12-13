Guns, jewelry and Christmas presents stolen from multiple Thurston County homes

Multiple homes were burglarized in northwest Thurston County between 9 a.m. and noon on Sunday, according to Thurston County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Carla Carter.
“We believe they were committed by the same suspect,” she said.
The same types of items — Christmas presents, jewelry, electronics and guns — were reported stolen. In addition, access was gained into each home the same way: through windows and glass doors.
Several other burglaries that were reported previously in the northeast portion of the county could be related to Sunday’s cases, Carter said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mitch King at 360-485-2419 or Crime Stoppers of Olympia-Thurston County at 800-222-TIPS.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
