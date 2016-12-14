Pair of level 3 sex offenders to live in Olympia

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has made a general notification regarding two level 3 sex offenders who recently registered in Thurston County.
Curtis J. Rudolph Jr., 32, has registered to live in the 900 block of Fern St. SW, in Olympia. He was sentenced in November, 2012, to 12 months and one day in jail after pleading guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to voyeurism. The conviction stems from Rudolph, at 28, peering into the window of an unknown 19-year-old female.
In November, 2013, Rudolph pleaded guilty in Lewis County Superior Court to one count of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, and one count of second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He was sentenced to 60 months in jail on each count. The conviction stems from Rudolph, at 29, sexually assaulting a known 14-year-old female. When arrested, he was found to have sexually driven texts and photographs, both naked and clothed, of a minor female on his cell phone.
Curtis J. Rudolph is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Franklin B. Creech, 66, is a level 3 sex offender who has registered to live in the 3500 block of Mary Elder Road NE, in Olympia.
In January, 2014, Creech pleaded guilty in Grays Harbor Superior Court to failing to register as a sex offender. He was sentenced to 57 months in prison. The conviction stems from Creech failing to register upon moving out of his residence in July 2013. This was his third failure to register conviction.
On Sept. 26, 1983, Creech pleaded guilty in Grays Harbor Superior Court to one count of third-degree rape. He was sentenced to five years in prison. The conviction stems from Creech, at 32, sexually assaulting a known 22-year-old female, inflicting serious physical injury. In 1974, Creech pleaded guilty in Lane County, Oregon, to first-degree rape, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The conviction stems from Creech, at 23, sexually assaulting an unknown 26-year-old female after breaking into her home with use of force.
Franklin B. Creech is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches and 250 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
Both of these men are level 3 offenders. A person is deemed level 3 when his or her actions or behaviors are considered to be a high risk to the community.
If you have questions or concerns with regard to Rudolph or Creech, or any other sex offender registered in Thurston County, go to www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff, and click on “Sex Offender Watch,” or call 360-754-2894.
Comments