Tacoma homicide suspect was arrested in Olympia

1:27 Nearly 2,500 people attend Governor's Inaugural Ball Pause

3:13 Yelm defeats Shelton in girls basketball

2:32 Governor Inslee Comes to Tumwater High

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

6:22 Business Q&A with State Farm Insurance agent Kevin Hayward

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia

2:25 Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable on Seattle's running game heading to Atlanta