Tacoma homicide suspect was arrested in Olympia

Police activity in Olympia and Tumwater on Monday night was related to a Tacoma homicide investigation, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Thursday morning.
Matthew Leupold, 32, of Olympia, was arrested near Olympia’s Watershed Park at about 5:45 p.m. Monday, after colliding with two other vehicles while eluding Thurston County deputies. He is charged with first-degree aggravated murder and first-degree arson in the deaths of Mary Buras, 22, and Theresa Greenhalgh, 31.
The two women, who were found dead inside a Tacoma house after an arson fire, were decapitated by a friend who claimed he became “possessed” while the group did drugs, according to Pierce County court records.
Leupold allegedly collided with a vehicle near the intersection of North Street SE and Custer Avenue SE, on the eastern edge of Tumwater. According to Olympia Fire Department records, no one was injured.
Leupold traveled east on North street, and ran a red light at the intersection with Henderson Boulevard SE, the Olympia Police Department reported. Lt. Paul Lower said a vehicle entering the intersection was able to slow down enough to avoid a major collision — but the car was still struck by Leupold’s vehicle.
Neither driver was injured, Lower said. Leupold’s car came to a stop shortly after the collision.
According to dispatch records, law enforcement closed Henderson Boulevard SE following the collision.
Sgt. Carla Carter, of the Sheriff’s Office, said she was unable to release details of the arrest Tuesday morning because other suspects in the case hadn’t yet been arrested.
Matthew Leupold’s sister, Lindsey Leupold, 36, was charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance. Her bail was set at $500,000.
Matthew Leupold’s 15-year-old nephew faces the same charge, as well as first-degree arson.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
