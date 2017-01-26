Suspect in Shelton double homicide dies after standoff in Oregon

The suspect in a double homicide in Shelton killed himself Wednesday after an hours-long standoff in Oregon.
The news comes after Tara M. Abernathy, 32, and Kenneth E. Koonrad, 34, were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds in her Shelton home.
Police in Pendleton, Oregon, have identified the suspect as Jared Abernathy, 33. The suspect was located at a Motel 6. The building was surrounded by law enforcement and negotiations went on for about five hours, according to the department.
Around 8 p.m., police heard what sounded like a muffled gunshot from the motel room. The suspect’s body was found in the room.
Acting on some tips, Mason County Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to track Jared Abernathy and team up with law enforcement in Oregon for assistance. Abernathy was identified as the ex-husband of Tara Abernathy, and there had been reports of threats following their recent divorce, said Chief Criminal Deputy Ryan Spurling.
“He was our only suspect,” said Spurling, noting that the case is still under investigation.
Since 2008, Tara Abernathy had worked as a pharmacy technician with the Washington State Department of Corrections and had been recently promoted. She was a 2003 graduate of White River High school whose maiden name was Hislop. She also ran a small custom sign-painting business called My Signature Signery.
According to his Facebook page, Koonrad was a Montesano resident and single father of a 13-year-old son. A vigil is scheduled for 8 p.m. today (Jan. 26) at Fleet Park in Montesano.
