Man suspected of shooting out downtown Olympia windows arrested

Olympia police arrested a 46-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly shot out the windows of two downtown businesses on Jan. 20 with a paintball gun.
One of the businesses, Our Table, located at 460 Fourth Ave. East, had employees and customers inside during the attack, said Lt. Paul Lower. But no one was injured.
A witness walking down the street reported feeling something whiz past their head.
A window at Dumpster Values, located at 302 Fourth Ave. East, was also broken.
Detectives identified the suspect after locating the pickup truck involved in the incident, Lower said. Surveillance footage from downtown businesses shows the truck in the area during the shooting.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for the truck and found identification for the vehicle’s owner. They also found a receipt for a paintball gun purchased on Jan. 19, the day before the attack, Lower said.
“From that we were able to determine probable cause for an arrest,” Lower said.
The suspect’s motivation for the shooting remains unclear, Lower said. Witnesses at the scene reported hearing the suspect shout profanities and a message opposing President Donald Trump. However, people on social media have reported that the suspect was acting in support of Trump.
But Lower said the suspect’s intended message won’t change the charges he may face: second-degree malicious mischief and reckless endangerment.
“The message is not our focus,” Lower said. “Our focus is that this person destroyed someone else’s property and targeted small businesses downtown. That is not appropriate behavior.”
Damage to the two businesses is estimated at $4,000.
On Sunday, Our Table co-owner Mile Holbein described the attack as “really scary and really sad” for him, his employees and the two customers present at the time.
He said one pane of glass shattered, and another larger pane came crashing down. One of his customers hit the floor so fast he thought that person had been hit.
This is the second time in recent months that Dumpster Values has been targeted by some sort of vandalism. In August of 2016, a group of protesters painted anti-police messages on downtown storefronts, buildings and bus stops.
The suspect in the Jan. 20 incident is being held in the Thurston County Jail, and is expected to appear in Thurston County Superior Court this afternoon.
The Olympian doesn’t release the names of suspects until they have appeared in court.
