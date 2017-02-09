Olympia teen accused of driving drunk, shooting gun — all to impress a girl

An Olympia teen is suspected of firing shots outside a fire station late Wednesday night in an effort to impress a girl.
Olympia police arrested the 18-year-old man, who was booked into the Thurston County jail on suspicion of drive-by shooting and driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.
The Olympian does not release the names of suspects until they have appeared in court.
An Olympia firefighter called 911 at about 11 p.m. Wednesday and reported that he heard what sounded like gunshots outside of the department’s Station 2, located at 330 Kenyon St. NW. He reported seeing a white car leaving the area, according to court documents.
He said that none of the firefighters at the station were injured.
Officers found several gold-colored bullet casings in the area, according to court documents. Some were found less than 50 feet from the station, and others were found less than 50 feet from a densely populated apartment complex.
An officer reported seeing a possible suspect vehicle driving north on Kenyon Street. Another officer stopped the car, a 1993 Mercury Cougar, on Harrison Avenue NW.
The officer told the vehicle’s four occupants that the car looked like one used in a recent drive-by shooting. The driver reportedly yelled back, “I can’t f------ hear you because my windshield wipers are on,” according to court documents. When the officer asked him to step out of the car, the officer reportedly said he would have to “crawl out the f------ window.”
The driver crawled out of the window and began walking toward the officers. His pants fell to his ankles, and he became angry.
The driver smelled strongly of intoxicants, officers reported. He was arrested.
A female passenger reported that the driver had been drinking a 40 ounce bottle of beer while driving around. She said he was acting weird, and she believed he might be high, according to court documents.
The three passengers reported that the driver fired a gun from the car window in multiple Olympia locations — including near Capital Mall and the fire station. The female passenger said he was firing randomly, shooting all over the place, according to court documents.
Officers found a gun in one of the car’s seat pockets, and a box of bullets. They found another bullet in the driver’s front pocket, according to court documents. The diver provided two breath samples with blood alcohol contents of .096 and .093. The legal limit for driving is .08.
He reportedly told police, “F--- it, I shot the gun. I was trying to impress that b---- who kept telling me to shoot the gun.”
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
