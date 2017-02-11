Kelso man, 20, arrested in death of Rainier man

A 20-year-old Kelso man was arrested Friday in connection to the death of Clark Calquhoun, of Rainier.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder and booked into the Thurston County jail. The Olympian does not release the names of suspects until they have appeared in court.
Deputies began searching for Calquhoun on Dec. 31, 2016 after he went missing under suspicious circumstances, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. They searched the area surrounding his home, located on 133rd Avenue SE in Rainier. The search teams didn’t find Calquhoun.
They did, however, find evidence that led them to the suspect.
The County Sheriff’s Office recovered Calquhoun’s body from the Coweeman River on Jan. 28. The Cowlitz County Coroner determined ruled the death a homicide.
The Thurston and Cowlitz County sheriff’s offices worked together to conduct interviews and gather evidence, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect was arrested Friday night without incident.
Because the investigation is ongoing, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office declined to release additional details about the case.
The suspect will likely appear in Thurston County Superior Court on Monday afternoon.
