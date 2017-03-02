Olympia robbery suspect linked to white supremacist group, police say

Olympia Police report that a robbery suspect with ties to a white supremacist network was arrested Thursday morning on Steamboat Island.
The Thurston County SWAT team served a warrant on the 32-year-old suspect, who was later booked into jail. The suspect is not being named until he appears in court Friday.
Investigators also seized several weapons and narcotics during the arrest, according to police.
The suspect is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint Dec. 29. During the investigation of this crime, police linked the suspect to another investigation of a criminal network.
The latter investigation began last August after the arrest of Daniel B. Rowe for a racially motivated stabbing in downtown Olympia, according to police. In that incident, which was classified as a hate crime, a 47-year-old black man and his 35-year-old white girlfriend suffered non-life threatening injuries.
On Thurday, Lt. Sam Costello told The Olympian that law enforcement had first tried to find the suspect in a home on 79th Avenue Northwest, but later located him near 6600 Old Highway 101 NW.
Costello said the FBI is assisting with the investigation of the criminal network.
“It’s not a huge organization,” he said of the network. “They have been involved in a number of violent crimes regionally, not just in Olympia and Thurston County.”
Other agencies involved in the investigation include the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, Thurston County Narcotics Team, and the Washington State Patrol.
