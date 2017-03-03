Lacey Police investigate stabbing

Lacey Police officers are investigating a stabbing at the McDonald’s restaurant at 520 Sleater Kinney Road SE, according to Sgt. Jaime Newcomb, a spokesman for the department.
As of 6:45 a.m., investigators were still on the scene, and a suspect was in custody. A man was stabbed inside the restaurant by another man, Sgt. Kevin Landwehrle told The Olympian. It appears that they didn’t know each other.
“The victim did suffer injuries, I don’t know the extent right,” he said, adding that the man was transported to a hospital.
The incident was reported at 5:34 a.m., according to a Thurston County dispatcher.
No other information was released. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
