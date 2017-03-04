Lacey fire closes College Street, leads to arrest

An early morning Lacey fire closed College Street and led to the arrest of a Lacey man, who allegedly assaulted the neighbor who warned him of the fire.
At about 4 a.m., neighbors called 911 and reported that a house was on fire, said Battalion Chief Tim Hulse.
When the neighbor went to the home to alert the homeowner, he was assaulted, Officer Bev Reinhold of the Lacey Police Department said. The homeowner was arrested on suspicion of simple assault, and the neighbor did not sustain significant injuries.
No one else was injured.
Firefighters and the Lacey Police Department responded to a one-story home on the 2800 block of College Street SE. All lanes of College Street SE were closed.
Crews had the fire knocked down by about 5 a.m., Hulse said.
Lacey firefighters are still at the scene, and one lane of College Street is open in each direction. The fire department estimates the street will fully open at about noon.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
