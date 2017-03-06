Blind man accused of raping girl while mom was passed out at Thurston County home

Bail was set at $100,000 Monday for a Thurston County man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.
Eugene F. Willmorth, 51, appeared in Thurston County Superior Court on two counts of second-degree rape of a child, as well as second-degree child molestation and third-degree assault. Arraignment was set for March 21.
Court documents give the following account:
At 12:33 a.m. Monday, a Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a home after a 12-year-old girl called 911 to report she had been raped.
The girl said the assault took place on a living room couch while her mother, who was intoxicated, was passed out upstairs, and the suspect’s roommate was asleep in a spare bedroom.
The girl said she had fallen asleep on the couch and woke up to Willmorth assaulting her.
The girl’s two brothers, ages 8 and 4, were asleep on the couch during the assault. She told police that Willmorth, who is blind, would cover her mouth whenever the brothers moved on the couch.
Deputies said Willmorth was uncooperative during his arrest, and it took two deputies to handcuff him.
The victim and her mother were transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Willmorth’s roommate said he was unaware of the sexual assault until deputies arrived, but he told deputies that Willmorth committed similar acts with young girls before. The roommate confirmed that all three adults in the house had been drinking alcohol that night.
