Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting

A 17-year-old arrived at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia Monday evening with a gunshot wound, saying he was shot by an armed robber on a local trail.
But Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies are skeptical of the teen’s story.
“He wasn’t truthful about his name,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Carla Carter told The Olympian on Tuesday morning. “It turned out there were other inconsistencies with his story.”
A worker at the hospital at 413 Lilly Road N.E. called 911 and reported the incident at 7:39 p.m., according to a Thurston County dispatcher. The teen underwent surgery for the gunshot wound on his leg and “is totally fine,” Carter said.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No other information has been released.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated if more details emerge.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments