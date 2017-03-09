Sheriff’s Office says don’t fall for juror scam

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and the Thurston County Superior Court have issued a warning about scammers who contact people and claim they missed jury duty.
These scammers typically ask for money or personal information such as Social Security numbers, birthdays and bank account numbers, according to an announcement. Scammers have also threatened people by saying there’s an arrest warrant or a court fine for non-compliance.
The court urges anyone who receives such a call to hang up, then report it to police. The court reports that potential jurors will never be asked for money or personal information over the phone, email or snail mail.
The Olympian has previously reported on victims of this scam in Thurston County, including one victim who was conned out of $1,000 by a caller who demanded a fine for missing jury duty in 2014. If an individual fails to report for jury duty, the court will notify that person with a postcard in the mail.
