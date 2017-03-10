St. Paddy’s Day falls on a Friday — and local police are ready for DUIs

With St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Friday this year, local police officers are gearing up for an emphasis patrol to catch drunk drivers.
The agencies, who works with the Thurston County Target Zero Task Force, will patrol major roads to catch impaired drivers on March 17 and 18. The Washington State Patrol will work local highways and Interstate 5.
The patrol is funded by a Washington Traffic Safety Commission grant.
Sgt. Bryan Wylie, of the Olympia Police Department, said efforts to curb impaired driving ahead of the holiday will include readerboard signs and public service announcements.
“The Thurston County Target Zero Task Force is encouraging drivers to be aware that there is no tolerance for driving under the influence, and Washington state laws will be enforced,” Wylie said.
Agencies participating include the Olympia, Yelm, Tumwater and Evergreen State College police departments; the Washington State Patrol and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
In Thurston County, 56.8 percent of traffic deaths involved impaired driving between 2012 and 2014, according to the Target Zero Task Force.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
