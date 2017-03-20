Thurston County murder suspect posts $2.5 million bail

A suspect accused of killing a Thurston County man and dumping his body in a river has been released after posting a $2.5 million bail.
Jeremy Brian Leininger, 20, posted the bond money March 12 after being charged with first-degree murder. According to the conditions of release, Leininger has been placed on electronic home monitoring and is residing with his parents — who posted the bail — in the 5500 block of Pleasant Hill Road in Kelso. He is only allowed to travel to court, to his attorney’s office or to any verified medical situations.
A jury trial has been tentatively scheduled for July 24.
Leininger was arrested Feb. 10 in connection with the death of Rainier resident Clark Edward Calquhoun, 53.
Calquhoun had been reported missing nearly a month before his body was discovered Jan. 29 in the Coweeman River in Cowlitz County. Calquhoun had been shot and stabbed, according to court documents. Leininger apparently told a witness that he had lured the victim into the woods, shot him, then used a truck to drag the body.
Calquhoun had been living in a trailer and working on a Yelm-area ranch owned by Leininger’s uncle, Gerald Leininger, according to court documents. The victim was last seen after Leininger approached and asked for help to feed cattle on the ranch, which is located at Zeller Road Southeast and 133rd Avenue Southeast.
