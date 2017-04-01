Crime

April 1, 2017 2:07 PM

Mason County homeowner arrested after fatally shooting intruder

The Associated Press

BELFAIR

A Mason County homeowner has been arrested on second-degree murder charges after an intruder was shot multiple times while in the shower on the homeowner’s property, according to a tweet from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on East Trails Road, south of Belfair, about 8 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities said the homeowner left his home to check on neighboring property he also owns when the shooting occurred. Sheriff’s Lt. Travis Adams said the man runs a business out of a building on the second property.

When the homeowner arrived on the second property, he told deputies he found a screen had been taken off the window and the door kicked in. Detectives say the homeowner went back to his home, got a gun and returned to the other house and shot the intruder multiple times.

