Thurston County man accused of beating dog with bat or club

Deputies arrested a 19-year-old Thurston County man Friday after he reportedly hit his dog with a baseball bat or club, leaving the dog with eye and head injuries.
Canaan W. Capo appeared in Thurston County Superior Court on Monday, and Judge James Dixon found probable cause for one felony charge: first-degree animal cruelty. Dixon set bail at $10,000.
Dixon said that while the proposed charges are just allegations, they’re troubling ones.
“The court asks itself rhetorically if a person is willing and able to assault a dog, and violently assault a dog, what might he or she do to people who are not defenseless?” Dixon asked.
Dixon said that, in his opinion, Capo poses a danger to the community. He ordered that Capo have no contact with any animals.
Deputy Prosecutor Joe Jackson said that Capo has no adult criminal history.
Thurston County Animal Services began investigating Capo on March 25 after a neighbor called 911 to report that her neighbor was chasing his dog Oden with a baseball bat or club. She reported that the dog tried to get away from Capo and hid under the car. Capo pulled the dog out and continued to beat him, according to court documents.
Two Animal Services officers and four deputies from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home. Capo immediately came out and said, “I’m the one you need to be talking to,” according to court documents.
Capo reportedly told investigators that he hit Oden because the dog was growling at him. He told them, “Sometimes he just flips out and I don’t know why,” according to court documents.
However, Capo said he didn’t own a bat.
Investigators reported that Oden’s demeanor appeared depressed and guarded. His ears were laying flat, his body was hunched up, and the right side of his head was swollen. He appeared afraid of Capo.
One of the Animal Services officers took Oden to a veterinary hospital, where a veterinarian found eye and head injuries consistent with blunt force trauma, according to court documents.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
