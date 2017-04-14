Carjacking suspect shot, killed by police in Spanaway

Police in Spanaway shot and killed a man who is suspected of stealing his neighbor’s car, crashing it into a home, and starting a fire.
Deputies responded on Friday morning about 4:50 a.m. to the report of an armed man, who had taken a neighbor’s car, according to a Pierce County spokesman.
The man crashed the car into a home on 23rd Avenue Court, and it caught fire. As the suspect got out of the vehicle, police fired shots.
Officer involved shooting. 18900 block of 23rd ave ct E. I'm on way to scene ETA 30 min. Armed car jacker crashed into residence caught fire— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) April 14, 2017
#BREAKING: A carjacking suspect is dead in #Spanaway after an officer-involved shooting.— Pierce County FF (@IAFF726) April 14, 2017
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
