McCleary killer could see new sentence

Convicted Grays Harbor County killer Brian Bassett could get a new sentence, following a Tuesday decision by the state Court of Appeals.
The court decided that the previous sentence — life in prison without parole — wasn’t appropriate for someone so young at the time of conviction. Grays Harbor County Prosecutor Katie Svoboda told The Daily World that attorneys must decide whether to ask the state Supreme Court to review the ruling, or to have Bassett sentenced again.
Bassett was 16 at the time of the murders, in August of 1995.
Bassett and his friend, Nicholaus J. McDonald, then 17, were convicted in connection to the slayings of three members of the Basset family — Brian Bassett’s mother, father and 5-year-old brother.
McDonald hid their bodies off a logging road. The two teens reportedly schemed to steal a family vehicle and flee to California, roughly a week after Brian Bassett's parents kicked kicked out of the family home, The Olympian reported.
Brian Bassett was convicted on three counts of aggravated first-degree murder. McDonald was convicted on two counts of second-degree murder. McDonald is serving his sentence at the Airway Heights Correction Center. Brian Bassett is held at the Monroe Correctional Complex.
