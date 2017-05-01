Olympia man is first arrested in Seattle May Day protests, police say

The first person arrested in Seattle’s May Day protests Monday is a 26-year-old Olympia man, according to Seattle police.
The man was arrested about 5:40 p.m. after allegedly throwing rocks at supporters of President Donald Trump who were having a counterprotest at Fourth Avenue and Pine Street near Westlake Center, police said.
The Olympia man was part of hundreds of people chanting “Stand up, fight back” as they marched through downtown to support immigrants and workers on May Day.
During the protests, Native American dancers walked in front of the larger gathering of protesters. The march followed a rally at a city park where speakers, including Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant, urged resistance to President Donald Trump’s policies.
Seattle police say they expected up to 1,500 people to take part in the march Monday afternoon, and a large police presence was noticeable. Later Monday anti-capitalist gatherings were expected throughout the city.
The city traditionally sees large, disruptive May Day gatherings. Last year Seattle police used pepper spray to disperse black-clad protesters. Five officers were hurt, none seriously, and nine people were arrested.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
