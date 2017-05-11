Crime

May 11, 2017 8:26 AM

Teen injured when Lacey man’s pit bull attacks horses on Ocean Shores beach

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

A 15-year-old Hoquiam girl was injured and a Lacey dog owner was cited by Ocean Shores Police after his unleashed dog attacked horses on a beach on Sunday afternoon, The Daily World reported.

The 31-year-old man’s pit bull chased two horses down the beach. The teen was injured when she was thrown from one of the horses as it ran away from the dog. She was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen by ambulance, but the extent of her injuries are unknown.

The dog bit both horses, causing “severe lacerations,” KBKW reported. The horses are rental horses, and owned by the Honey Pearl Ranch.

The man was given a ticket for animal at large, and he could face additional charges pending an investigation by the Animal Control officer, according to KXRO. In addition, the pit bull could be declared a potentially dangerous dog.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School

News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 3:05

News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School
Police, medics respond to Hawkins Middle School 0:16

Police, medics respond to Hawkins Middle School
Scene of Seattle police shooting 0:59

Scene of Seattle police shooting

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos