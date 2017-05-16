A family’s dog came home with an arrow in it, so authorities checked out the nearby bow range

A 50-year-old Aberdeen man was arrested and booked into Grays Harbor County Jail for investigation of animal cruelty after surveillance footage allegedly showed him shooting a dog with an arrow at an archery range, Grays Harbor Undersheriff David Pimentel said.
Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of State Route 105 in rural Aberdeen about 3 p.m. Sunday after a man reported that his family dog returned home with an arrow protruding from its torso, Pimentel said.
Deputies contacted the nearby Grays Harbor Bowmen club, 902 State Route 105, and were able to check video footage from the facility’s security system.
“From the video, a white male (who) was later identified as a club member was seen shooting the dog from a distance of approximately 40 yards with a bow and arrow,” Pimentel said in a news release. “It should be noted he was the only person at the club at the time.”
The dog received veterinarian treatment and appears to be doing well after the arrow was removed, Pimentel said. The bow, the arrow recovered from the dog, and the man’s clothing were collected as evidence, and deputies plan to forward the case to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Pimentel said.
“Here at Grays Harbor Bowmen, we are appalled and shocked at what took place at our range yesterday,” stated a post on the Grays Harbor Bowmen’s Facebook page. “GHB does not promote this kind of behavior, and our policies and rules were broken with this act. We strive for a safe, fun and family-friendly environment. All members sign an agreement to act and shoot in a safe manner at all times. Although we cannot control the actions of others, this was unacceptable. We have fully cooperated with the police department and also the owner to bring this person to justice. Thank you.”
