A drunk driver nearly killed him. Now his story illustrates why we have DUI patrols.

Summer is the deadliest season of the year on the state’s roads, which is why law enforcement agencies around the region are beefing up their presence in the upcoming weeks.
In Thurston County, officers from The Evergreen State College, Olympia, Tumwater and Yelm police departments, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington State Patrol will be part of a series of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” patrols between Friday and Labor Day.
During 2016, impaired drivers were involved in crashes that resulted in 277 deaths and 371 serious injuries, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. An average of 149 people are killed in traffic crashes each summer in the state.
This year, the agency is sharing the story of Jack Fletcher of Battle Ground to drive home the danger of impaired drivers. Three years ago, his vehicle was struck head-on by a truck driven by a drunk driver.
“The emergency responders didn’t think Jack would live, given the extent of his injuries,” stated a news release from the safety commission. “He spent five days in a coma. His right arm was broken in three places. Some fingers on his right hand suffered amputations. His right eye is blind. The impact shattered almost every bone in his face. He couldn’t talk. He couldn’t walk. The most severe damage — traumatic brain injury — altered his short-term memory, focus and attention.”
Fletcher endured months of surgeries, and now speaks about the dangers of impaired driving at high school assemblies and driver education classes.
His message: “Drive sober and don’t let your friends drive if they’ve been drinking or using marijuana.”
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments