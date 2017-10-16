A 27-year-old man was arrested early Monday in connection to the death of a 28-year-old man found dead in Lacey Sunday morning.
Crime

A man’s body was found in Lacey Sunday morning. Now, a suspect is in custody

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

October 16, 2017 11:21 AM

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the death of a man whose body was found in Lacey Sunday morning, according to Lacey police.

The suspect was booked into the Thurston County Jail early Monday on suspicion of first-degree murder, motor vehicle theft and heroin possession, according to a news release.

Just before 8 a.m. Sunday, Lacey police were dispatched to the 7000 block of 14th Avenue SE after a man’s body was spotted in some brush with a gunshot wound. The victim, 28, who had an out-of-state driver’s license, has yet to be identified.

Police are still trying to contact next of kin, according to the news release.

The suspect was found midnight Monday at a local hotel, Lacey Commander Chris Ward said.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

