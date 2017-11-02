Deputies search for superhero-masked robbery suspect with a hatchet

Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say robbed a gas station near Olympia on Thursday morning. The suspect was wearing a superhero mask and carrying a hatchet.
The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Sgt. Carla Carter. The incident was reported shortly before 4 a.m. at 2601 Yelm Highway SE.
Carter said the suspect walked in carrying a hatchet and took a safe from behind the counter. The gas station employee working at the time was not injured.
The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s wearing gray pants, a gray shirt and carrying a black backpack.
Deputies searched the area with a police dog and found the safe, the backpack and mask. They are still looking for the suspect, who has not been identified.
