Crime

Deputies search for superhero-masked robbery suspect with a hatchet

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

November 02, 2017 8:05 AM

Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say robbed a gas station near Olympia on Thursday morning. The suspect was wearing a superhero mask and carrying a hatchet.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Sgt. Carla Carter. The incident was reported shortly before 4 a.m. at 2601 Yelm Highway SE.

Carter said the suspect walked in carrying a hatchet and took a safe from behind the counter. The gas station employee working at the time was not injured.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s wearing gray pants, a gray shirt and carrying a black backpack.

Deputies searched the area with a police dog and found the safe, the backpack and mask. They are still looking for the suspect, who has not been identified.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

